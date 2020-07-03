Voting Absentee

Please note - if you registered to vote by mail or on the on-line system and you have not voted in Shelby County before, you must vote in person. You may vote early or on Election Day.

To vote absentee by mail, you must fall under one of these categories:

You will be outside Shelby County during the entire early voting period and all day on Election Day

You or your spouse is enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside Shelby County

You reside in a licensed nursing home outside Shelby County

You will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror for a Federal or State court

You are sixty (60) years of age or older

You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling location

You are hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and cannot vote in person

You are a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill, or disabled

You are a candidate for office in the election

You serve as an Election Day official or as an employee of the Shelby County Election Commission

Your observance of a religious holiday prevents you from voting in person during the early voting period and on Election Day

You or your spouse possess a valid commercial drivers’ license (CDL) or you possess a valid Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card , and certify that you will be working outside Tennessee or Shelby County during the open hours of early voting and Election Day, and have no specific out-of-county or out-of-state address to which mail may be sent or received during such time.

You are a member of the military or are an overseas citizen. Learn more about military and overseas citizen absentee voting

Under Tennessee law, once you have requested an absentee ballot, you cannot vote in person for that election. Applications cannot be processed if they are received more than ninety (90) days before an election. Applications must be received no later than seven (7) days before an election.

Notice to voters using US mail service: the USPS delivery standards changed in 2016 so that First Class delivery went from 1-3 days to 2-5 days and Standard delivery is now 2-9 days. Please request your ballot as early as possible.

The first day that you can request an absentee ballot is listed on the form below.

If you live in the Shelby County, click here for an absentee ballot application.

Permanent Absentee Voters

To become a Permanent Absentee Voter and automatically have a Request for Absentee Ballot application sent to you before every election, you must:

Complete the permanent absentee ballot form.

Have your physician complete the physician’s statement, which is included in the link above.